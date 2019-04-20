9 people remain in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Nine people remain in hospital — two with serious injuries — almost a week after a deck collapsed in Langley, B.C., during a pre-wedding celebration.

A total of 18 people were sent to hospital after the deck collapse last Friday. RCMP were called to the 5800 block of 268 Street around 5:45 p.m. PT, where more than 100 people were attending the event.

ParminderGarcha, the aunt of the bride, said the nine people who remain in hospital are family members. Their injuries range from broken bones to head trauma.

Two of them were seriously injured, she added. She couldn't give any further details on the nature of their injuries.

Garcha, who was standing on the deck when it collapsed, was not hurt.

"It just suddenly was broken. Everybody fell down," she said. "We don't know what happened."

The deck didn't shake or give any warning it was about to collapse, she said. It simply fell from under their feet.

A neighbour who was working in his garden next door described the sound as a "deafening boom."

The bride was also standing on the deck at the time of the collapse, Garcha said, but she wasn't injured.

The wedding went ahead as scheduled the next day.

"We don't want to spoil her wedding," Garcha said.