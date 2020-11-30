Langley church fined $2.3K for violating B.C. COVID-19 gathering restrictions

Police in Langley, B.C., say they have fined the Riverside Calvary Church for contravening provincial health orders that prohibit gatherings in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Langley RCMP said they asked congregants at the small church in a strip mall on 96 Avenue to disperse. When they didn't, police say, officers fined the church.

Congregants Tanya Gaw and Kari Simpson said bylaw officers issued the fine at the 8:30 a.m. PT service.

They returned later accompanied by three RCMP officers who were confronted at the front of the church, they said, but another fine wasn't issued.

"This is probably ground zero for the churches standing up," Simpson said, from the parking lot in front of the church.

"There is a movement afoot to ensure that more churches also start to defy Bonnie Henry's orders."

Simpson and Gaw said they doubt the validity of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's orders. They question why liquor stores should remain open as an essential service, but not churches.

Tanya Gaw, left, and Kari Simpson say B.C.'s provincial health orders against in-person religious services are against their rights. (Martin Diotte/CBC)

Gaw said rising levels of depression and anxiety are signs that churches should remain open.

"The church is the community for many people," she said.

Gaw said she thinks the rising number of COVID-19 cases is due to faulty testing that's causing false positives.

"The deception to the public is instilling this unbelievable fear," she said. "All of it needs to stop. And we're pleading with the government to to just stop the whole thing."

The province's latest report on test positivity shows that 8.5 per cent of tests performed through MSP across the province were positive, a figure that rose to 11 per cent in the Fraser Health region.

All religious gatherings banned

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suspended all in-person faith-related gatherings earlier this month in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Worshippers were told not to attend services at their gurdwara, synagogue, church, mosque or temple.

The move drew criticism from faith leaders at the time, including from Catholic Archbishop of Vancouver J. Michael Miller, who said the move was "puzzling" considering parishes like those under his leadership have not been vectors of transmission.

Henry said on Friday that transmissions were happening at places of worship.

Two other churches in the Fraser Valley also said they're continuing to offer in-person services despite orders from health officials to suspend the gatherings.

2 Chilliwack churches also gathering

The Free Grace Baptist Church and Free Reformed Church in Chilliwack both held services last Sunday and were expected to as well this weekend.

Lindsay Britton lives across the street from the Free Grace Baptist Church. Britton said he phoned police Sunday morning because of people gathering there. He was concerned they would spread more of the coronavirus into his community

"I think we have to take a firmer stand," he said.

A woman outside the Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack that says "God is bigger than COVID." (Briar Stewart/CBC)

The churches' leaders argue that restricting the gatherings violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Both said they consider in-person worship an essential service and that, as commanded by God, they are required to attend public worship.