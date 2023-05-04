Teacher charged with sexual offences involving children in Langley, B.C.

A teacher has been charged with sexual offences involving children in Langley, B.C., according to prosecutors and the teacher's lawyer.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Bhupinder Singh Sonu, 40, has been charged with three counts each of sexual interference and sexual exploitation involving three different complainants. He last appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on Tuesday.

According to Sonu's lawyer Gagan Nahal, Sonu was a teacher at a Khalsa school in the Lower Mainland. It is unclear if he is still employed as a teacher.

The Crown has not specified where the alleged offences occurred, and whether they are connected to the school in any way. All of the offences are alleged to have happened between Sept. 1, 2022 and Feb. 15, 2023.

The identities of the victims are protected under a court-ordered publication ban. Sonu is currently released on bail pending future court dates, according to Nahal.

"It's a very sensitive case and very serious case," he said. "Conviction on any one of these counts carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail."

Sonu's next court appearance is scheduled for May 30.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted.