Man dead in morning shooting outside Langley Sportsplex
The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. PT Wednesday, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed one man is dead after a fatal shooting outside the Langley Sportsplex on 91A Avenue.
IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. PT Wednesday.
The Langley Sportsplex houses a daycare, four sheets of ice and is across the street from a movie theatre and restaurants.
Unconfirmed reports say a body was seen lying on the ground outside the front doors of the facility.
