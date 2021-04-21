Man dead in morning shooting outside Langley Sportsplex

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed one man is dead after a fatal shooting outside the Langley Sportsplex on 91A Avenue.

IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. PT Wednesday.

The Langley Sportsplex houses a daycare, four sheets of ice and is across the street from a movie theatre and restaurants.

Unconfirmed reports say a body was seen lying on the ground outside the front doors of the facility.

IHIT says the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. PT. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

More to come.