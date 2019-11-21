1 dead after overnight house fire in Langley

One man has died after an early-morning house fire in the Township of Langley.

Fire crews were called to a home on 74B Avenue around 2:15 a.m. PT, where they found the top floor engulfed in flames.

"When I arrived ... it was burning through the upper floor and through the roof," said deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong.

Five people had been living in the house. One man died, two people were taken to hospital and the other two were unhurt.

Flames could be seen ripping through the ceiling of a home in the Township of Langley. (Curtis Kreklau)

Langley RCMP said the fire was not suspicious. Armstrong said fire crews are still working to determine a cause.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the death.