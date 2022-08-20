1 man dead after two-vehicle collision on Surrey highway

One man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash shortly before midnight Friday, near the intersection of 192 Street and the Langley Bypass (Highway 10) in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that a brown Nissan SUV was travelling west on 56 Avenue when it entered the opposite lane and collided with an eastbound Honda sedan.

The 40-year-old driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties say the driver of the SUV has been arrested, and impaired driving and speeding have not been ruled out as factors in the deadly crash.

Police say the large intersection has been closed off as of Saturday morning, and ask motorists to avoid the area.





They're also looking for more information, including anyone who has dashcam video near the intersection from 11:40 p.m. Friday to midnight.



Anyone who can assist is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2022-124760, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.