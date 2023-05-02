'Small plane' hits truck, crashes at Langley, B.C., airport

A plane crash-landed at Langley Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon after clipping a pickup truck on nearby 216 Street as it was descending, according to local officials.

Officials say a "small plane" crashed at 3:03 p.m. PT after hitting the truck that was travelling eastbound on the road, which borders the airport.

Langley RCMP say the two occupants of the privately-registered Cessna 182 plane — a pilot and a passenger — were injured after the plane crashed.

Russ Jenkins, deputy fire chief of the Township of Langley Fire Department, says the driver of the pickup truck was also injured. All three people have been taken to Langley Memorial Hospital.

"Looks like both wings came off the plane and the plane caught fire shortly after crashing," Jenkins told CBC News.

Jenkins says the pilot was able to escape the plane before it caught fire, though it's unclear how badly they were injured. An air ambulance was required to transport the pilot and the passenger to the hospital.

Langley is a suburban town with around 140,000 residents, located around an hour southeast of Vancouver.

Liam Macdonald, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board, said a team of investigators had been dispatched to the airport to determine what led to the crash.

Langley RCMP say anyone who has more information on the incident is asked to call them at 604-532-3200.

More to come.