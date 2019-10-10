Langley, B.C., man pleads guilty in 2017 double murder

Travis MacPhail has pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of Brandie Petrie and Avery Levely-Flescher two years ago in Langley, B.C., according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation team.

MacPhail, 23, a resident of Langley was charged with second degree murder in the deaths of Petrie, 34, of Burnaby, B.C., and Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey, B.C..

The pair were gunned down in the early morning hours of Sept.1, 2017, near the intersection of 232 Street and 64 Avenue in rural Langley.

They were both discovered inside a vehicle at the scene, according to IHIT.

Petrie was pronounced dead on arrival by first responders, but Levely-Flescher survived long enough to be transported to hospital.

Police said at the time they believed the pair had been targeted.

"It is our sincere hope that news of the guilty pleas will help the affected families move forward in their healing process" said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

Sentencing is scheduled for February of 2020.