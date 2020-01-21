No injuries as fire destroys rural home in Aldergrove

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a house in a rural area of Aldergrove on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey house at 248 Street and 16 Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. PT, Township of Langley Deputy Fire Chief Bruce Ferguson said.

When they arrived, the second floor of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Twenty firefighters worked to put out the flames. Ferguson said there is no municipal water in that area so fire trucks had to bring in their own.

The three occupants of the home managed to get out safely.

16 Avenue was closed between 248 and 256 streets Tuesday morning, RCMP said in a tweet.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigator will be called to the scene once the fire is completely extinguished.

The damage was extensive, Ferguson said.

"The whole top floor is probably going to be demolished," he said.

"My guess is, yes, they'll deem the house a total loss."