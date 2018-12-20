7 hit and runs in Langley and Abbotsford kill dog, send 5 to hospital

Police in Langley say a 24-year-old Abbotsford man was arrested after allegedly causing seven hit-and-run collisions Wednesday night that sent five people to hospital and killed a dog.

In an emailed statement, Langley RCMP said the collisions happened in North Langley, Willoughby and Abbotsford beginning at 8 p.m. PT.

Police said the crashes were caused by a black pickup truck stolen earlier in the day. The truck was found burning on Highway 1 in Abbotsford at approximately 10:40 p.m.

Shortly afterwards, they said, the 24-year-old was allegedly found in a stolen Honda Accord and arrested. He is currently under an order not to be in any vehicle without its registered owner, police said.

"Several people remain in hospital today for treatment of their injuries," RCMP said in a statement. "No one sustained injuries that would be considered life-threatening. Sadly, a dog was fatally injured during one of the hit and runs in North Langley."

Police said the man has a court date Thursday afternoon.

They are asking for anyone with dashcam footage of the black pickup truck to come forward.