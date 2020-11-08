Skip to Main Content
Langford man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Vancouver Island woman
Langford man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Vancouver Island woman

West Shore RCMP say they were called to a home in Langford just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 55-year-old woman. 

Police say they believe this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns

RCMP say they were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. Friday. (CBC)

A Langford, B.C. man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of a 55-year-old woman on Friday afternoon. 

West Shore RCMP say they were called to a home on McLeod Place, near Happy Valley Road, just before 4 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 55-year-old woman who was unresponsive. 

Officers say they arrested Ken Weber, 56, at the scene and he has now been charged with second-degree murder. 

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19. 

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there are no ongoing public safety concerns. 

