Fire chief calls for more workplace safety supports after Langford, B.C., firefighter dies from cancer

A Vancouver Island fire chief is calling for more workplace support for firefighters following a colleague's death from cancer.

Lance Caven, assistant fire chief of the Langford Fire Rescue, died earlier this month at the age of 50 after serving in the southern Vancouver Island city for 30 years.

Although a claim with WorkSafeBC remains ongoing, his death is believed to be work-related.

Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the loss has been difficult, as Caven was loved not only in the fire department but also in the community. Langford, home to about 46,600 people, is about 14 kilometres west of Victoria.

"He was so passionate about fire prevention. He's created such a void in the organization that I just don't know how we'll ever fill."

The losses are becoming increasingly common, says Aubrey, adding he will be attending the fourth service for a colleague in four consecutive years.

The deaths have not all been related to cancer, but Aubrey says they indicate a need for more care and support for those on the firefighting front lines, facing occupational hazards.

The Workers Compensation Act in B.C. currently allows firefighters to make claims for 18 different cancers as work-related without having to offer medical proof, provided they have worked a minimum amount of time, ranging from five to 20 years.

While this offers some relief, the ultimate goal should be complete prevention, says Aubrey.

"We need to make every effort we can to make sure that they don't get cancer to begin with."

Crews respond to a serious fire in Golden, B.C. The president of the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association is advocating for safer equipment, as some synthetic chemicals lining protective gear are linked to cancer and other diseases. (Jet Belgraver/CBC)

Among calls to action is a review of firefighting gear.

Gord Ditchburn, president of the B.C. Professional Firefighters Association, is advocating for safer equipment, as some synthetic chemicals lining protective gear are linked to cancer and other diseases.

The chemicals, called PFAS — per- and polyfluorinated substances — are designed to withstand heat and do not break down easily. However, in high heat environments like a burning building, the materials can leak into the wearer's skin.

"Cancer is the number-one killer among firefighters in our profession," said Ditchburn, "and while we can't change the environments that we go into, we sure as hell can try and change the gear that we have to wear to protect the public and ourselves."