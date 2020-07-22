Small wildfire near Victoria under control as ban on open fires across South Coast nears

Fire crews say a small wildfire that burned through several hectares of a regional park in Langford, B.C., on Tuesday is now "completely" under control.

The fire is contained but still burning on a hill within Mill Hill Regional Park, according to the View Royal Fire Department. It was two hectares in size at its peak Tuesday evening.

"Bit of a challenging fire, just by location. There's not water in that area and it's surrounded by several subdivisions on the View Royal and the Langford side, so just logistically difficult to get hand lines and water in there," said View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

The chief said crews will be on the hill again Wednesday to "mop up" the last of the fire.

More than 60 firefighters with the B.C. Wildfire Service, View Royal Fire Department and Langford Fire Rescue fought the fire. Three helicopters and air tankers from other jurisdictions, including Abbotsford and Parksville, were critical to the fast response.

"If we didn't get the air support, it would've been a completely different outcome," said Hurst. "We were able to get water on that fire in the first hour after it was reported."

The chief said the fire was under control by nightfall. Photos on Twitter showed smoke billowing over the region and helicopters dumping water on the flames.

The park is split over the communities of View Royal and Langford, with the fire having happened on the Langford side. No homes were threatened.

Hurst said the cause is still being investigated.

Open fire ban imminent

The region's fire centre is banning most open fires across south coastal B.C. as of Friday at noon PT.

The Coastal Fire Centre said campfires will still be allowed. It says the ban applies to all public and private land, and is meant to reduce wildfire risk.

Anyone who violates the ban is subject to a $1,150 fine.

The wildfire season has been quiet this year due to a rainy spring, but warm summer weather will likely bring a change.

"We have literally dodged a bullet so far this year but, historically, August and September are the months where [wildfires] kick off," said Hurst. "All it takes is one or two events, or a lightning system to come through, and off we go.

"We're far from out of the woods."