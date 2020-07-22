Fire crews battle small wildfire in regional park near Victoria, B.C.
Langford Fire Rescue says no structures are under threat as fire burns at Mill Hill Regional Park
Fire crews are battling a small wildfire at a regional park in Langford, B.C., on Vancouver Island.
The fire at Mill Hill Regional Park was two hectares in size as of Tuesday evening and burning uphill, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service. The cause of the fire is unknown.
The service said 11 of its crew members are helping firefighters combat the fire, along with support from three helicopters and air tankers.
Langford Fire Rescue is asking people to stay away from the area around the park and says no structures are under threat.
Fire crews are fighting an active fire in Mill Hill Park. Please avoid the area to keep access to the park clear for fire apparatus. No structures threatened at this time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/langford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#langford</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/viewroyal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#viewroyal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/millhill?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#millhill</a>—@LangfordFire
Regional authorities say the park is closed and beach access is limited within nearby Thetis Lake Regional Park.
Photos on Twitter showed smoke billowing over the region and helicopters dumping water on the fire.
Helicopter is working hard, going from Thetis Lake to Mill Hill and back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyj?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyj</a> <a href="https://t.co/HAUF34whhT">pic.twitter.com/HAUF34whhT</a>—@Calum_C
