B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man died following a confrontation with RCMP in Langley overnight.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) said the incident began with an abandoned 911 call from a location in Langley just after 3 a.m. PT. Call takers tried to phone the caller back, but couldn't reach anybody.

The statement said RCMP officers were sent to the scene. When they arrived, they found a man outside who appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Police called for an ambulance and tried to take the man into custody, but a fight ensued.

The IIOBC said officers noticed the man was losing consciousness after the arrest. They began CPR until firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over.

The man was later pronounced dead. IIOBC officers were on scene early Thursday morning, along 72 Avenue between 208 and 210 streets.

The IIOBC is now investigating to see if police action or inaction are linked to the man's death.