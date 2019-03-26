A BC Ferries ship with almost 300 passengers onboard is stuck after running into a dock at the Langdale terminal on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Deborah Marshall said the Queen of Surrey "had an incident while docking" at the terminal, near Gibsons, around 8:10 a.m. PT.

"The ship came into contact with a berthing structure and is caught on a pontoon," she said. "Part of the ship called the rubbing strake, which acts like a fender on a car, is hooked on."

The dock is a small area jutting out to the right of the terminal.

Lynn Chapman and her husband, who were on their way to Vancouver, were waiting for the ship when the docking went wrong.

"[My husband] saw and said it was coming in pretty crooked," said Chapman, standing on the beach near the dock. "It's tried to reverse to get itself off the dock, without success."

Chapman, who lives in Roberts Creek, had been trying to get into the city for an appointment.

"We have not a hope now," she said, adding, "I've lived on the coast since 1975. Never seen anything like this."

Marshall said no injuries have been reported, but service between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale — linking West Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast — has been suspended.

The next expected sailing from Horseshoe Bay is expected at 5:30 p.m. PT, and back from Langdale at 6:40 p.m.

Karen Robinson was also trying to leave the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday morning and heard about the delay on her way to the Langdale terminal.

"They said we could take lane 17 and wait or lane 20 and go back," she said with a laugh, adding that she and her family decided to wait it out. "Maybe we'll go into Gibsons and have some lunch, or sit and wait in the car and read a book."

Marshall said the Queen of Surrey has 285 passengers on board. A tugboat is on the way to help the ferry and should arrive around noon, she added.

B.C. Transportation Minister Clare Trevena said the incident is "obviously" worrisome.

"I'm concerned, obviously, we have a ferry that's hit a dock [but] people are safe, that's the main thing," she said. "We are still waiting for more information to find out the cause."