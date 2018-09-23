When Pooyan Kheirkakh turned on the tap in his South Vancouver apartment Friday, all that came out was a whoosh of air.

A similar scene played out that day for hundreds of residents at Langara Gardens, where a broken water main beneath the aging complex left residents, including the elderly and families with children, without running water over the weekend.

It was the second time in more than two years that the complex, spread out among four 18-storey highrise apartments at West 57th Avenue and Cambie Street, has suffered a water main break.

The property management spent Saturday tracing the broken pipe under one of the towers with a camera, and excavating the area.

By Sunday, the City of Vancouver confirmed it provided a temporary water supply via a fire hydrant and the building's contractors completed repairs to restore water to the rest of the building.

'It's not pleasant'

On Saturday, Kheirkakh​ lugged a pail of drinking water down the street.

"Of course, it's not pleasant," he said. "If it's for one day, fine. But tomorrow, I don't know."

Kheirkhah says he may stay with friends for a few days while repairs are being done. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

A large truck of drinking water was parked outside the building that afternoon for residents to use. Bottled water was also available at the rental office.

Residents collected buckets of water from the complex's four pools for their toilets.

Ken Harmar has lived in the complex for about 10 years. He said the repairs brought back memories of January 2016, when residents also went 24 hours without water due to a broken pipe.

At the time, residents complained about the slow response from management. But Harmar was more sympathetic.

"It's not really their fault. It's just the infrastructure. The building's getting old," he said.

Langara Gardens was built in the early 1970s and was the city's largest rental housing project at the time. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

With files from Jon Hernandez