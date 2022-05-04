Suspect in Langara College exposure incidents connected to 2 other indecent acts, police say

A suspect who has been arrested and charged for allegedly exposing his genitals at Langara College was also wanted in connection with two unrelated indecent acts, according to Vancouver police.

Christopher Ram, 35, was spotted walking near Main Street and Terminal Avenue on Sunday afternoon, and officers arrested him, according to a written statement from police.

He has now been charged with one count of committing an indecent act in public on March 27, when police say a man exposed himself to a college worker.

Court records show that at the time of his arrest, Ram was also wanted on charges of committing indecent acts in Surrey in 2019 and 2021.

Police say their investigation into the Langara incidents is ongoing.

Investigators have also alleged that someone exposed his genitals to students in Langara's library on March 20 and then again on April 29, but Ram has not been charged in those incidents.

He is scheduled to make his next appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Thursday.