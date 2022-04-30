Police release photos of suspect in 3 indecent acts at Langara College

Vancouver police have released images of a man they say is a suspect in three indecent acts at Langara College.

Police distributed images Friday of a man they believe exposed his genitals to people at the school on three occasions in March and April.

The first incident happened March 20, when a man exposed his genitals to a student in Langara's library.

The second was March 27 when a man exposed himself to a college worker and left before police were called.

Then on April 29, another incident occurred where a man exposed himself to a student in the library and left before police were called.

The VPD is asking for the public's help identifying the man. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police said in all three incidents, the man was described as a dark-skinned male about five feet five inches to five feet seven inches tall.

"We're working to determine if this man is connected to other unsolved cases in Vancouver and neighbouring cities," said Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin in a statement.

The VPD is asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them.