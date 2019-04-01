Langara College campus remains closed after suspicious fires, evacuation
Campus was evacuted Monday after small fires broke out inside college buildings
The main campus of Langara College in Vancouver remains closed Tuesday, a day after several fires broke out in the college's buildings and forced an evacuation.
Police were called just before noon Monday and quickly determined that a suspect had allegedly entered the college with "incendiary devices."
Police said at least one fire was reported before a suspect fled.
On Monday night, Const. Jason Doucette confirmed Metro Vancouver Transit Police had arrested a man in his 20s about four hours after the fires were set.
The man is in custody in Vancouver and Doucette said charges are expected soon.
He said officers recovered "two or three'' devices that had allegedly been deliberately placed, but an estimate on the damage caused by "several" fires was not available.
"There were actual fires throughout. Some devices did go off, some didn't,'' he said.
Students said they didn't realize the gravity of what was happening on Monday afternoon.
"We all thought it was a drill at first," said student Anna Amigut, who'd been on the third floor of the technical building when the evacuations began.
"We were annoyed obviously, then everyone was freaking out when we actually saw the whole second floor full of smoke [on our way out]."
A note on the college's website confirms police have completed a sweep of all campus buildings and have declared the college "secure,'' but classes at the West 49th Avenue campus were cancelled Tuesday and the daycare was also closed.
"The explosive disposal unit [has] gone through the school, they have located devices, examined them and destroyed them,'' said Doucette.
The college said information on how to retrieve important personal belongings left behind in Monday's evacuation would be provided on Tuesday morning.
No one was hurt.
With files from Meera Bains and CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.