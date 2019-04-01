Skip to Main Content
Langara College evacuated due to fire

Vancouver's Langara College is being evacuated because of a fire, according to police.

Vancouver police say they're helping firefighters clear the school

Police are helping firefighters evacuate Langara College. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

The Vancouver Police Department says its officers are helping firefighters get everyone out of the school.

First responders are asking people to avoid West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets.

