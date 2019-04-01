Langara College evacuated due to fire
Vancouver police say they're helping firefighters clear the school
Vancouver's Langara College is being evacuated because of a fire, according to police.
The Vancouver Police Department says its officers are helping firefighters get everyone out of the school.
First responders are asking people to avoid West 49th Avenue from Ontario to Alberta streets.
Our officers are currently on scene at Langara College dealing with a fire. We’re assisting <a href="https://twitter.com/VanFireRescue?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VanFireRescue</a> with evacuating the school.<br><br>Please avoid the area of W. 49th Ave from Ontario St to Alberta St. We will release more info as it becomes available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanTraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/0EYcLK2m0K">pic.twitter.com/0EYcLK2m0K</a>—@VancouverPD