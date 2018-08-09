Partial lane closures on Lougheed Highway start Thursday night

Motorists can expect partial lane closures along Lougheed Highway starting Thursday night.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Delta and Madison avenues in Burnaby with partial closures along other parts of the route.

The new lane closures are expected to last until mid-October as part of ongoing work to replace 20 kilometres of aging gas lines in Vancouver, Burnaby and Coquitlam.

"For commuters, we certainly understand that this will cause them some delays," said Trevor Wales, a spokesperson with FortisBC.

Plan ahead

Wales says motorists should give themselves more time when travelling and plan their route in advance.

North-south routes, such as Madison and Willingdon avenues in Burnaby, will remain open. Alternate east-west routes include Still Creek Avenue and East Hastings Street.

In Vancouver, gas line work closed a portion of East First Avenue between Nanaimo Street and Clark Drive this summer, causing headaches for area businesses who say they've noticed a drop in sales. The work is on track to be completed by Aug. 31.

Wales says FortisBC has been working with businesses prior to construction to help them maintain parking and deliveries.

It's also notified residents through letters and public-information sessions, he said.

Traffic backed up along East 1st Avenue in Vancouver as work began on a new FortisBC gas line on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

More road closures

From Saturday to Wednesday, there will also be a two-block closure on Victoria Drive between Graveley Street and East Second Avenue.

In addition, local traffic measures will be put in place on Victoria Drive between Venables Street and Broadway, so that crews can meet their Aug. 31 deadline.

"Our goal is to complete this work as quickly and safely as possible," Wales said.