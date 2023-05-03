Content
Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican, B.C.

A landslide in the West Kootenay community of Vallican, B.C. has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay emergency operations centre to issue evacuation orders and alerts for properties in the area.

A sea of mud washes down a road, engulfing a car.
A landslide on Little Slocan Road South in Vallican, B.C., led to three homes being placed on evacuation order Tuesday night. (Regional District of Central Kootenay)

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately.

Emergency support services are being provided for the evacuees in the community approximately 300 kilometres east of Kelowna, near Nelson.

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

Little Slocan South Road has been closed in both directions until further notice, according to the regional district on Tuesday night.

"Due to darkness, a full assessment of the area by a geotechnical engineer via helicopter will not be able to be completed until tomorrow morning," said Stephane Coutu, the director of the emergency operations centre, in a statement announcing the evacuation order.

A series of properties are shown on a vector map next to a river in the B.C. community of Vallican.
Properties in the unincorporated community of Vallican, B.C., in the West Kootenay region were placed on evacuation order (red), with more properties placed on evacuation alert (orange). (Regional District of Central Kootenay)
