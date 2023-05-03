Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican, B.C.

A landslide in the West Kootenay community of Vallican, B.C. has prompted the Regional District of Central Kootenay emergency operations centre to issue evacuation orders and alerts for properties in the area.

Residents of three properties on Little Slocan South Road have been ordered to leave their homes immediately.

Emergency support services are being provided for the evacuees in the community approximately 300 kilometres east of Kelowna, near Nelson.

An evacuation alert has been issued for another five properties on Little Slocan South Road, meaning residents must be prepared to leave with little to no notice.

RDCK Media Release - Evacuation Order issued for three properties due to a landslide on Little Slocan South Road. Evacuation Alert issued for an additional five properties. Follow the link for the complete details: <a href="https://t.co/8oDyfmpL7G">https://t.co/8oDyfmpL7G</a> <a href="https://t.co/6xYbHyqEZG">pic.twitter.com/6xYbHyqEZG</a> —@RDofCK

Little Slocan South Road has been closed in both directions until further notice, according to the regional district on Tuesday night.

"Due to darkness, a full assessment of the area by a geotechnical engineer via helicopter will not be able to be completed until tomorrow morning," said Stephane Coutu, the director of the emergency operations centre, in a statement announcing the evacuation order.