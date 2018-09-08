Landslide risk prompts evacuation order for Zeballos

An evacuation order has been issued for properties in Zeballos on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island due to risk of a landslide.

According to a release, there is "immediate danger" to life and safety from potential "debris falls or mudslides."

The evacuation order is in effect for all houses north of Sugarloaf Bridge, all houses on the east side of Maquinna Avenue North of Pandora Crescent, and all houses on Pandora Crescent that are east of Maquinna Avenues.

Houses on the east side of Ferris Road at the addresses 402-B, 404, and 406 are also included in the order.

In August a local state of emergency was declared in Zeballos as several fires burned out of control in the area.