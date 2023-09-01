Communities in B.C.'s Okanagan grapple with highway disruption caused by rock slide

A major route connecting the Central and South Okanagan regions is expected to be closed for the entire Labour Day long weekend due to a recent rock slide.

Approximately 3,000 cubic metres of rocks fell onto Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Monday afternoon. The stretch of highway, located about five kilometres north of Summerland, B.C., has remained closed in both directions ever since.

B.C.'s Transportation Ministry has said the section of road is not expected to open before Labour Day. Geotechnical engineers continue to assess the site, the ministry said Thursday.

It isn't the first time a rock slide has blocked Highway 97 north of Summerland.

In 2008, the highway was closed for 19 days after a large fissure was discovered on a slope above. There was one other rock slide in the area in 2014.

Dwayne Tannant, an engineering professor at the University of British Columbia Okanagan� who specializes in geohazards, says he doesn't anticipate the stretch of road reopening for the long weekend due to ongoing instability of the nearby slope.

"Until recently, the slope has been stable, but now movement is occurring at a deeper fracture or fault zone behind that slope," Tannant said.

He says the closure could extend past the long weekend.

"That's going to be a tremendous impact on the local community if it shuts down again for a couple of weeks," he said.

'Highway 97 is the backbone of our region'

The road closure happened just as travellers are expected to visit the Central and South Okanagan regions during the Labour Day long weekend. Highway 97 is the quickest route for tourists to drive between communities in these regions, whether travelling southbound or northbound.

"Highway 97 is the backbone of our region," Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said. "We need it for trade and tourism — it's our lifeline."

Thomas Tumbach, an organic farm owner in Summerland, says the road closure makes it difficult for customers to reach his farm.

"Our sales will decrease," Tumbach told host Sarah Penton on CBC's Radio West on Wednesday. "The crops have already been planted and harvested …There's no other direction for them to go."

In the meantime, RCMP are suggesting drivers use alternate routes such as Highways 97C, 5A, 3, and 33 to bypass the closed section of Highway 97.

In addition, the Transportation Ministry has upgraded Peachland Forest Service Road to serve as an alternate route for those driving between Summerland and Peachland. They've also enhanced the 201 Forest Service Road for those travelling between Penticton and Kelowna.

(1/2) Additional <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> detours in place after rockslide north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Summerland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Summerland</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Summerland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Summerland</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Peachland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Peachland</a>: Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Rd, route adds up to 90 minutes.<br><br>More details in news release: <a href="https://t.co/kGsrbO61U6">https://t.co/kGsrbO61U6</a> <a href="https://t.co/WAkfztAxY1">pic.twitter.com/WAkfztAxY1</a> —@TranBC

The ministry has cautioned that these forest service roads don't meet usual highway standards.

"For drivers who choose to travel on those routes, the province urges preparation and patience — drivers should fuel up, bring extra supplies, food and water, and note that conditions can change quickly. Drivers are encouraged to plan trips during daylight hours," the ministry wrote in a press release Thursday.

RCMP are also reminding people about the risks of using other forest service roads, including uneven terrain, wildfire hazards and limited cellular service.

"It's important to also have essential survival gear in case of emergencies," the police wrote in a press release Thursday.