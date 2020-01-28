West Vancouver makes racist land covenants history

Until Monday night, several land titles for the British Properties neighbourhood in West Vancouver said people of colour could not live there.

But that is changing now after district council voted to void those rules.

"They are hard to read and hard to listen to," West Vancouver Mayor Mary-Ann Booth at a meeting.

Booth struggled to read a section of just one of the many land title covenants that prevented people of colour from buying homes in the British Properties.

"No person of the African or Asiatic race, or of African or Asiatic descent, except servants of the occupier of the premises and residence ... shall reside or be allowed to remain on the premises," she quoted from an example.

Coun. Marcus Wong put forward the motion to void the land covenants for the entire district. It passed unanimously.

He said many people he has talked to still remember the legacy of those rules.

"Some folks would tell me they would go to open houses in West Vancouver, and while the sales reps were very friendly and let them in, they would be gently reminded that there were neighbourhood rules, and I quote, 'that they had to remember before they left the house,'" he said.

District staff will now begin the process of identifying and removing any remaining covenants that discriminate based on race, ethnicity, gender, ancestry or religion. The proposal also prohibits the creation of such clauses in the future.

British Pacific Properties — the developer behind the original British Properties neighbourhood — said it supports Wong's motion.

Council also approved an amendment from Coun. Craig Cameron calling on higher levels of government to look into removing similar clauses from other neighbourhoods in B.C.

This type of discriminatory practice was not unique to West Vancouver, with such clauses found across Canada.

Section 222 of British Columbia's Land Title Act makes such covenants void. Since 1978, the Land Title and Survey Authority has also allowed landowners to remove discriminatory clauses from their titles free of cost.