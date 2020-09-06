Lamborghini with supercar rally among vehicles involved in Sea-to-Sky crash, police confirm

Two drivers are under investigation following a crash on the Sea-to-Sky Highway that sent two children to hospital, including the driver of a silver Lamborgini that was part of a popular supercar rally.

Police say the Lamborghini was involved in an incident with a black Range Rover while driving northbound around noon on Saturday.

That caused it to spin out of control, travel over the median and into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a Toyota.

Occupants of both vehicles were sent to hospital, including two children. The children are in stable condition, according to Whistler RCMP.

The Lamborghini was part of the Hublot Diamond Rally — a supercar convoy that drives the Sea-to-Sky to raise money for charity.

A Toyota heading southbound was struck by a Lamborghini that had crossed over into oncoming traffic. (Whistler RCMP)

Traffic was backed up for hours following the incident as collision reconstruction teams surveyed the crash. Police are considering criminal charges.

"We are investigating both the drivers of the Range Rover and the Lamborghini for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle," Sgt. Sascha Banks said in a written statement.

"We have seen far too much tragedy on the Sea-to-Sky Highway to last us all a lifetime, we can only implore those in our area to slow down," she said. "Everyone who visits us wants to get to their destination safe and sound."

Anyone who witnessed or has dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact police.