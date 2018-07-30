A resident of Lake Country, B.C. has been charged with second degree murder in the death of his wife.

Lake Country RCMP say Arlene Susan Westervelt, 56, died on June 26, 2016, during a day of canoeing and picnicking along the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Police say investigators initially believed Westervelt's death was a tragic accident on the water, but after further investigation the death is being called a homicide.

"RCMP Southeast District Major Crime investigators are very grateful for the public's assistance throughout the course of this investigation," said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

Police say Lambertus "Bert" Westervelt, 63, was taken into custody without incident on Friday afternoon in Lake Country.

Westervelt is expected to appear in court on April 8 in Kelowna.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact police at 1-877-987-8477.