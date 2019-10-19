Laid-off forestry workers eligible for government funding for retirement

The B.C. government says laid-off forestry workers and contractors now have access to a web portal that includes information about training opportunities and application details for a retirement bridging program.

Information about the forest employment program and grants for communities is also available and can also be obtained at community Service B.C. offices.

The Forests Ministry says mill workers who are employed by a forestry company in the Interior may be eligible to receive combined funding of up to $75,000, depending on their employment history and situation, to help them transition to retirement.

Dozens of mills in the province have closed or cut back operations because of a reduced supply and higher log prices.