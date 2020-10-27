City cancels seasonal Lights at Lafarge attraction due to tightened health orders

The City of Coquitlam has cancelled the seasonal 2020 Lights at Lafarge display to comply with COVID-19 health orders.

In a release, city staff said it was a difficult decision to cancel the attraction at Lafarge Lake, which draws up to 10,000 visitors a day during its run from November to January.

The light display at Town Centre Park is one of Metro Vancouver's largest free holiday light installations, featuring festive illuminations along the 1.2-kilometre path around the urban lake.

The decision to cancel came after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry restricted gatherings on Monday, following a record number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the province.

City staff considered operational challenges of keeping spectators physically distant and the costs, as well as other alternative ways to hold the event.

But in order to comply with the health order announced Monday, the city would need to control attendance and access using gates and fencing, and collect contact information.

The city determined that the restrictions would be too expensive and would affect other park users who use the Lafarge Lake loop and trails.