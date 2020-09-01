Police urge driver involved in fatal Hwy 1 crash to turn himself in

RCMP are urging the driver who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal high-speed accident just north of Ladysmith, B.C., on Saturday morning to turn himself in.

Police believe the man, who witnesses say left the scene in another vehicle, may have been injured by the violent force of the crash, which killed one person and injured several others.

Investigators say they have been in contact with the man, but he has yet to turn himself in.

Officers were called to the multi-vehicle crash near a busy intersection on Highway 1 around 8:30 a.m. PT on Aug. 29.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck driving south near Oyster Sto'Lo Road had hit the high concrete median dividing the highway, sending the vehicle into the air, police said. The truck then collided with oncoming northbound traffic.

At least one SUV was hit head on, and the truck narrowly missed a tractor-trailer, said police.

The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Ladysmith-area woman, was pronounced dead at the scene after crews removed her from the vehicle using Jaws of Life.

Some of the wreckage from the multi-vehicle collision Aug. 29. (Dean Stoltz/CHEK News)

The crash left about 100 metres of wreckage strewn along the highway, police said. The pickup hit with such force that its engine was ejected before it barrel-rolled down the highway, they said.

Witnesses saw the driver crawl out of the wreckage and drive away in a vehicle from a nearby residence, according to police.

Officers say there was evidence at the scene that the driver may have been injured in the crash.

Vancouver Island investigators say they have since been in contact with the suspect, and he was expected to turn himself in overnight.

But as of Tuesday morning he had yet to do so, Cpl. Mike Halskov of the RCMP Traffic Unit said.

"This can't continue forever and if he doesn't turn himself in we have other avenues that we can pursue as far as getting him into custody for this matter," said Halskov.

If a warrant is issued for the suspect's arrest, RCMP can release his image to the media.

The B.C. Coroners Service says it has identified the woman who died, but has not released her name.