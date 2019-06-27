Firefighters battle barn blaze in Ladner overnight
No one was injured, according to police
Delta firefighters spent several hours fighting a large barn fire in Ladner Wednesday night.
The fire broke out at an old dairy farm on 46A Street around 7:45 p.m.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from neighbouring municipalities.
Firefighters were still fighting the blaze long after nightfall. A Delta police officer at the scene said no one was injured.
It's unknown if there were any animals in the barn.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Barn fire in Ladner on 46A <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVVancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/60rwQhAVin">pic.twitter.com/60rwQhAVin</a>—@ben_dover233
