Firefighters battle barn blaze in Ladner overnight

Delta firefighters spent several hours fighting a large barn fire in Ladner Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at an old dairy farm on 46A Street around 7:45 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from neighbouring municipalities.

Firefighters were still fighting the blaze long after nightfall. A Delta police officer at the scene said no one was injured.

It's unknown if there were any animals in the barn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.