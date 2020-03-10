A dentist in Abbotsford, B.C., has been suspended and fined after admitting he mistreated a number of his patients, by charging them for "excessive" services they didn't need and giving them sedation he wasn't qualified to give.

Dr. Kyle Nawrot has been banned from dentistry for nine months after providing patients with treatments that were "unnecessary, excessive, inappropriate, and/or not supported by a diagnosis," according to the provincial regulator overseeing dentists in B.C.

A notice posted by the College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. on Monday said investigators with the college took issue with treatments Nawrot provided to 21 different patients.

"The college investigated ... and identified concerns with Dr. Nawrot's ethical and clinical practices," the notice read.

Professional misconduct

The investigation began after three of Nawrot's patients filed complaints between May 2016 and August 2017, according to the notice.

The college ultimately found half a dozen examples of professional misconduct. In addition to the needless treatments, the notice said, Nawrot "administered sedative agents that went beyond minimal sedation (which he was not qualified to provide)."

Nawrot also billed inappropriately for treatments and tried to claim insurance for the gratuitous treatments.

The dentist, who owns his own practice, has since signed an order with the college admitting to his behaviour and agreeing to the penalties, avoiding a weeks-long hearing.

He was fined $30,000 as a penalty and ordered to pay $4,000 to cover the costs of the college's investigation.

Nawrot has also been ordered to complete an education and remediation program before he returns to work, which includes a knowledge assessment with a mentor and pre-clinical refreshers on "tough topics, ethics and boundaries" and branches of dentistry.

If he returns to work, he will also be forbidden from sedating patients until he completes a course, finds a mentor and has the college inspect his office.