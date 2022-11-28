Alberta man charged with first-degree murder in Chilliwack cold case

An Alberta man has been charged with first-degree murder in a case dating back to 2018.

Harry Christensen is accused of killing 27-year-old Kyle Cromarty of Chilliwack, B.C.

Cromarty was found with fatal gunshot wounds in the 46000-block of Yale Road in Chilliwack on Oct. 4, 2018.

Police at the time said they believed Cromarty to be a victim of a targeted shooting, but he was not known to police.

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case, and in March 2021, police say, the case was transferred to its Cold Case Unit, described in a release as "a team of experienced investigators who specialize in advancing challenging homicide investigations."

"This case is a testament to the resiliency and commitment of the IHIT members," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a statement.