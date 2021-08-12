Kwikwetlem First Nation builds much-needed housing on traditional lands

The Kwikwetlem First Nation is building much-needed housing on its traditional territories in the Lower Mainland, with plans to bring more members back together.

Members of the First Nation, along with partners from the province of B.C. and the federal government, broke ground on a new 14-unit housing project Tuesday. The site is located in Coquitlam, where the banks of the Coquitlam River meet the Fraser River.

The homes are the first to be built by the Kwikwetlem First Nation under their Land Code, passed in 2020. It transferred the management of reserve lands from the federal government, who had held the lands since 1876, back to the nation.

Chief Ed Hall said the homes will offer families and elders stability in their home community. He said 50 to 60 per cent of the nation live off-reserve.

"It's great because it reconnects [these] persons back to the lineage of their forefathers, foremothers and ancestors of the area [we inhabited] hundreds and thousands of years back," Hall said to guest host Margaret Gallagher on CBC's On The Coast.

Hall said a member of the nation who was born in Britain and had never lived in the area was one of the people set to return.

Hall said housing is very difficult to find in the community and the project will provide much-needed "affordable, modern-built housing."

The homes will be built within two three-storey buildings and a one-storey building and will be funded through the Indigenous Housing Fund — a 10-year, $550-million fund to build and operate 1,750 new homes, on and off reserve that was announced in 2018.

"It's something we've been looking forward to for a while," said Hall.

There are plans for the units to have energy-saving features, such as solar panels on the roofs. Some units will be wheelchair-accessible.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid- to late-2022.