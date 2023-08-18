Leaders of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation remember slain councillor as 'resilient and dedicated spirit'

Leaders of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation are remembering Coun. Stephanie Patterson for her dedication, resilience and service to the community.

Patterson, 44, was reported missing last week and yesterday, police announced she had been killed. A murder charge has been laid in relation to her death.

In a statement issued Thursday, Chief Ron Giesbrecht and Coun. George Chaffee paid homage to their deceased colleague and community member, praising her work for the First Nation.

"Stephanie was a keen learner and was excited about embarking in her new role as an elected councillor," Giesbrecht is quoted as having said.

"She was passionate about helping all members of our community — our children, youth, adults and elders — and to improving community participation and engagement to help create a vibrant and self-governing Nation."

Chaffee echoed those sentiments: "Stephanie's vision for the future was to create greater cultural knowledge and economic prosperity for the people of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation. She will be deeply missed by kʷikʷəƛ̓əm leadership and ... all who knew her."

Patterson, the statement said, has roots in Musqueam First Nation and married a kʷikʷəƛ̓əm member, David Hall, whom she separated from. She transferred from Musqueam to kʷikʷəƛ̓əm in 2016.

She was a 60s Scoop survivor, grew up in foster homes and was adopted twice.

"Her past created a resilient and dedicated spirit which she brought to her role as a councillor and to her family and to her community," the statement read.

Before her election to council, she worked at Saskay Land Development, which is leading a major development of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm lands, and in archaeology and elder support.

She was elected to a four-year council term in April and appointed to lead the First Nation's community services division.

Patterson is survived by her three children with Hall.

Hall has been arrested and charged in relation to Patterson's death. The First Nation said it would not comment on his legal proceedings. The kʷikʷəƛ̓əm statement concluded with a request for privacy for the community.

Other local leaders have expressed condolences to Patterson on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

My heart goes out to the <a href="https://twitter.com/Kwikwetlem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kwikwetlem</a> nation and the friends and family of Councillor Stephanie Patterson …. May her memory be a blessing. —@selinarobinson