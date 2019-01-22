Former Mountie files new civil lawsuit over Dziekanski case

One of the four former RCMP officers who fired a Taser that killed Polish immigrant Robert Dziekanski at the Vancouver airport in 2007 has launched a civil suit against the attorney general of Canada and the province of B.C.

In documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 21, Kwesi Millington alleges RCMP negligence and conduct that resulted in personal injury and damage, including PTSD, depression and anxiety.

Millington says the RCMP failed to adequately train, supervise and provide proper equipment to employees.

He also claims the RCMP defamed him on a number of occasions publicly, while his actions during the Dziekanski incident were found to be consistent with the training he received.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Millington and his senior officer, Benjamin (Monty) Robinson, were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of colluding to make up testimony at a public inquiry into the death of Dziekanski.

The men appealed to the B.C. Court of Appeal and later to the Supreme Court of Canada, but both courts upheld the convictions.

Millington went on to appeal his sentence in the B.C. Court of Appeal but abandoned the attempt in July 2018.

He has been serving his 30-month sentence in a federal prison since his appeal of his conviction was upheld last fall, his lawyer confirmed last year.