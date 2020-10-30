High-risk sex offender back in custody facing new charges

High-risk sex offender Kristjon Otto Olson is back in custody and facing seven charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography and committing an indecent act.

Olson has been in custody since Sept. 4, 2020, when he was arrested by Surrey RCMP and Vancouver police for breaching a court-ordered condition.

An investigation by the Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation team was launched and seven new charges were laid on Thursday, Oct. 29.

In May, police issued a public warning that the 38-year-old, described as "a dangerous sex offender who poses a high risk to reoffend," had been released from custody and would be living in Surrey.

He has previously been convicted of sexual offences against minors, including sexual interference, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and child pornography, according to police.

In February, Vancouver police issued a public warning about Olson after he cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and left his residence against his release conditions.