Family renews plea for information 3 years after disappearance of Kristina Ward

The family of missing Indigenous woman Kristina Ward is marking the third anniversary of her disappearance with a renewed plea for information.

"Sadly, Kristina's name has been added to the database list of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. No one has come forward on her disappearance to provide tips; it's like she has vanished," said mother Lee Ane Ward.

Kristina Ward was 21 when she disappeared on Sept. 27, 2017. That was also the last day her cellphone and bank accounts were accessed.

She was last seen on surveillance video at the intersection of 144 Street at 104 Avenue in Surrey, B.C., walking with an unidentified male who was pushing a bike.

WATCH | Police released video of Ward's last sighting in 2017:

RCMP release video of last confirmed sighting of missing woman Kristina Ward 0:41 Ward, who was reported missing on September 29th, 2017, can be seen walking with a male pushing a bicycle 0:41

Investigators say several tips have come in but none have panned out.

Ward is described as Indigenous, five feet five inches tall, 130 pounds, with long, dark brown curly hair and brown eyes.

"We need to end the silence of an epidemic on so many missing and murdered Indigenous people. If you know something, say something, be a voice for others," Lee Ane Ward said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.