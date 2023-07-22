Veterans honoured in Burnaby, B.C., on 70th anniversary of Korean War

Friends, family and community members gathered in Burnaby, B.C., Saturday to honour Canadian veterans who fought in the Korean War 70 years ago.

The wreath-laying ceremony featured singing, speeches, and two minutes of silence to honour the bravery and sacrifices of the vets.

The three-year-long Korean war, also known as the "Forgotten War," began in 1950 when South Korea was invaded by North Korean troops.

According to Veterans Affairs Canada, over 26,000 Canadians fought in the war and 516 died. It was the third deadliest overseas conflict in Canada's military history.

"It is our duty to honour and remember 26,791 brave Canadian soldiers who rushed to Korea to defend freedom and democracy on the Korean peninsula," said Korea's consul general to Vancouver Jongho Kyun at the ceremony.

Jack Lachance discusses the Canadian government's treatment of its Korean War veterans, who were finally decorated for their service in 1991.

Some of the veterans present at Saturday's ceremony, who are from all over Canada, are heading to South Korea next week for a program by the country's veterans affairs ministry to honour and thank international soldiers who fought for them in the war, and includes veterans from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Ted Adye, a vet from Victoria, is one of them. He says he has been on several of these delegations, but this year is likely his last one.

Ted Adye fought for a year in the Korean War from 1950 to 1951. (Yasmin Gandham/CBC)

"It's always wonderful to go back to the country," he said.

Adye said he first returned to South Korea in 1985 and was astonished by how the country had recovered from the war.

"It appeared as though nothing had ever happened. It was absolutely amazing," he said.

For veteran Mervin Fediuk, Saturday's commemoration reminded him of his time in South Korea.

Mervin Fediuk fought near the end of the Korean War, arriving in Korea in 1953. (Yasmin Gandham/CBC)

He says the children's choir that performed at the ceremony reminded him of the Korean children, whom he described as "young, innocent little children going through hell," that would visit the army's barbed wire enclosure.

"But they would sing, which brought happiness," said Fediuk.

Fediuk says his view on war has changed.

"War is never the answer, as far as I'm concerned," said Fediuk.

"There's other ways to settle a dispute."