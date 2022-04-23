Veterans gather in Langley to mark anniversary of critical Korean War battle

After the pandemic scuttled plans last year, veterans and community members were able to gather and commemorate a key anniversary in Canada's military history on Friday.

About 100 people gathered at Langley's Derek Doubleday Arboretum to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Gapyeong, an important Korean War battle to defend Seoul, in which Canadian troops played a large role.

The combat began April 22, 1951. Organizer Michael Chang, honorary ambassador from Gapyeong County, had hoped to arrange a larger gathering last year for the 70th anniversary, but the pandemic forced a re-think of plans.

Friday offered a chance for a do-over, in-person.

"The average age of a Korean War veteran is 92 years old," Chang said. "So one year makes quite a difference. Just facing them in person, it's just another joy."

Kim Tae Yong, 92, left, is a veteran who served in the war with the South Korean military, and moved to Canada 50 years ago. He was one of the speakers at Friday's event. Organizer Michael Chang stands near the lectern. (Liam Britten/CBC)

On Friday, about 100 people, including veterans and dignitaries from both Canada and South Korea, as well as high school students and other community members, gathered to hear speeches and pay respects to those who fought in the war.

Among the veterans was 90-year-old Ralph De Coste of Chilliwack. He served as an engineer, and agrees that the Korean War has been seen as a "forgotten war" among many Canadians.

"Maybe we didn't do a good enough job in informing people of the importance of the Korean War and Canada's participation in it," De Coste said. "And I think we can be a richer country because we remember."

De Coste says he is helping keep the memory alive through his work with veterans groups and by talking to young people.

Ralph De Coste stands in front of the Gapyeong Stone in Langley. Several such stones, large granite slabs from Gapyeong County where the eponymous battle took place, have been installed in Canada as gifts from South Korea. (Liam Britten/CBC)

Chang believes awareness of Canada's involvement in the war is growing as South Korea becomes a more prominent country globally.

"We have a really special relationship between Korea and Canada," Chang said. "And I think the starting point to that relationship goes way back to 72 years ago in the Korean War."