Hundreds of properties in southern B.C. remain under evacuation orders or alerts Monday after a weekend of continued snowmelt, thunderstorms and rising rivers created serious flooding concerns.

The largest number of evacuation orders remain in the West Kootenay, where the entire watershed was under flood warning. Such a warning means river levels have exceeded their banks or will do so imminently, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

An evacuation order was issued late Sunday for the Slocan River drainage region in Electoral Areas H and I, but the order was rescinded later in the evening. The entire Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK), with the exception of Castlegar and Nelson, remains under an "unprecedented" evacuation alert.

There are also orders in place in rural Grand Forks, in the Kootenay-Boundary region, and for one property in Cawston, where the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has declared a local state of emergency.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas as of 7 a.m. PT Monday:

Residents and visitors whose homes are under evacuation orders must leave the affected areas immediately. They should check the evacuation order for a list of addresses affected and instructions on where they should go.

The RDCK directed residents from each evacuated area to check in with specific hotels, to access short-term assistance and emergency support.

"Due to COVID-19 we ask everyone to do their best to practise physical distancing and wash or sanitize their hands regularly," the orders stated Sunday.

Sandbags are prepared in Grand Forks, B.C., on Sunday. (Bob Keating/CBC)

The RDCK remains under a local state of emergency.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, which covers Grand Forks, is not opening reception centres due to COVID-19. Evacuees are encouraged to stay with friends or family if possible. Orders said residents will be contacted directly by B.C. Emergency Support Services.

Heavy rains pummelled the region over the weekend, churning blue rivers into a murky brown.

Environment Canada had previously warned a thunderstorm moving north from Washington state could cause rising rivers, downed trees and flash flooding over the weekend.

The agency rescinded all of its weather alerts for southern B.C. by Monday morning.