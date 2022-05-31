B.C.'s Kootenay Lake School District mulls school naming policy as it reckons with colonial legacy

The Kootenay Lake School District in southeastern B.C. is inviting public consultation on a new policy that would prohibit naming new school facilities after people, living or dead, nearly a year after a school in the district removed the name of a member of the royal family.

Last week, the board of School District 8 approved the resolution to invite public consultation on the new policy. If passed, it will allow schools to only be renamed "under exceptional circumstances," for instance, where the existing school name is offensive.

District superintendent Trish Smillie says the board decided it was time to introduce a policy that applies to all schools in the district after it approved renaming Prince Charles Secondary School last June.

"The board felt that this was a name that reflected colonial history and was no longer serving the school community's needs," Smillie told Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South. "This was a missing policy that the school district needed in order to move forward."

School District 8 superintendent Trish Smillie says the school board has decided it's time to consider a consistent naming policy for all schools in the district. (Hume Elementary)

Lower Kootenay Band members had discussed for decades whether the Prince of Wales's name should be removed before the school's teaching staff proposed the name change.

Its name was temporarily changed to Creston Valley Secondary School and, in December 2021, permanently to Kootenay River Secondary School after consultation with the First Nation.

Among the district's 21 schools, there are still five named after a person.

Not all school districts have school naming policies

Several B.C. school districts, such as the Vancouver and Greater Victoria School districts, have had school naming and renaming policies for years. Both districts require new school facilities to be named after a place of historical or geographical significance.

Where there is no school renaming policy in place, initiatives to change a school's name have sparked fierce debates.

For instance, in early 2020, trustees of School District 57 in Prince George voted unanimously to rename Kelly Road Secondary School to Shas Ti, which means "Grizzly Trail" in the Dakelh language, but the board later decided to keep the old name and have the Indigenous one as its secondary name, after a backlash from students and parents.

Students at Kelly Road Secondary school in Prince George protested the changing of their new school's name in April 2020. (Nicole Oud/CBC)

The Central Okanagan School District doesn't have a school naming policy. Board chair Moyra Baxter says having schools named after people hasn't been an issue.

But Baxter says it's time to revisit the issue.

"It will be on a future planning of facilities committee agenda."

Trustees of the Kootenay Lake School District will vote on the new school naming policy at their next board meeting on June 21.