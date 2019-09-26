Kootenay Lake ferry labour dispute extends into 3rd week

People and businesses in the Kootenay Lake region are feeling the pinch as Kootenay Lake ferry workers move into their third week of job action.

The action started with a three-day strike over the Labour Day long weekend, and since then, service has been intermittent. Union members are refusing overtime, meaning a route that once had 10 sailings a day now only has as few as three.

Most of the sailings are now for essential services only.

Janet Wallace, a member of the Kootenay Lake Chamber of Commerce and owner of Barefoot Handweaving, said her business had just "died."

"We finally had a summer without smoke and then we have, you know, truncated ferry service," Wallace said.

She said she was counting on the September long weekend, but on Labour Day Monday, she had zero sales.

"We're going into winter with a great deal of uncertainty," she said. "We depend on that [traffic]."

No closer to resolution

The dispute is between the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union, and the ferry workers' employer, Western Pacific Marine Ltd. Overtime and wages are among the sticking points.

Stephanie Smith, with the union, says workers have been following the guidelines set up for essential services "to the letter."

Company spokesperson Bryan Coe, the superintendent of the Kootenay Lake Ferry, says he understands the job action is a "major inconvenience" to shore residents and anyone travelling on the main lake.

"We would not like to have it happening," Coe said.

He says the company has offered mediation and arbitration.