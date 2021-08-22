Vancouver's Komagata Maru memorial vandalized

A memorial in Vancouver meant to acknowledge a racist chapter in Canada's history has been defaced with white paint.

"What a disgrace," said Raj Singh Toor after learning about the white paint spread on a section of the memorial listing the names of people who had been aboard the ship in 1914 when they were denied entry to Canada due to racist laws at the time.

Toor's grandfather was aboard the Komagata Maru. He speaks for the Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society.

The Komagata Maru memorial was installed in 2013 in Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood, near where the boat arrived in 1914 with 376 passengers on board. (Martin Diotte/CBC News)

The City of Vancouver said Sunday in a statement it was "saddened" to learn the memorial had been defaced, noting workers have been sent to remove the paint.

"While it is not clear what the motivation was, it shows disrespect to those who travelled and suffered on the ship and to their families," the statement said about the vandalism.

People on social media began posting images, video and expressions of dismay at the vandalism Sunday afternoon.

Very saddened to see the Komagata Maru Memorial defaced with graffiti today. <br><br>Handprints all over the names of those who were on the ship. <a href="https://twitter.com/CitImmCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CitImmCanada</a><a href="https://twitter.com/CityofVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/marshalederman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marshalederman</a> <a href="https://t.co/poTzanBlOw">pic.twitter.com/poTzanBlOw</a> —@jindisinghka

The Komagata Maru memorial was installed in 2013 along the waterfront in Vancouver's Coal Harbour neighbourhood.

A century earlier, in 1914, the steamship of the same name arrived in Vancouver's Burrard Inlet with hundreds of people aboard, mostly from the Punjab region of India, who were planning for a new life in Canada.

However, after two months in the harbour, the vessel was forced to return to India with everyone on board. There were 340 Sikhs, 24 Muslims, and 12 Hindus who were never let off the boat in Vancouver. They did not have appropriate medical aid, food or water.

On May 23, 1914, the Komagata Maru sailed into Vancouver's Coal Harbour carrying 376 passengers from Punjab, India seeking asylum. (CBC)

The vessel, which was a Japanese charter ship, was forced to turn back because of racist laws aimed at curtailing Asian immigration to Canada at the time.

Upon its return to India, 19 passengers were shot and killed. Others were injured or jailed after being considered political agitators.

In 2008 and 2016, the province and Ottawa each formally apologized for the act of discrimination.

In June 2020 Vancouver City Council unanimously passed a motion to formally apologize for actions of members of the 1914 city council regarding the Komagata Maru incident and declare May 23 as "Komagata Maru Remembrance Day."

The city said the apology was part of a broader ongoing effort to educate decision-makers and the public of the human rights violations against people of South Asian descent.