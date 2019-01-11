Koi fish return to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden
UBC Nitobe Memorial Garden and a private collector donated new adult fish
Ornamental fish will return to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden on Thursday morning, after being removed last year when a river otter entered the garden pond and killed 11 of the fish.
The Vancouver Park Board says several younger koi have already been returned to the pond, as well as adult fish donated by the Nitobe Memorial Graden at the University of British Columbia and a private collector.
Reporters have been invited to watch the remaining resident koi be released Thursday.
Staff at the garden had to scramble to save the culturally significant fish last November when an elusive — and now infamous — otter was spotted in the garden. Three adult koi and 344 juvenile koi were removed.
In a statement, the Park Board said staff have modified the entrances and exits to the garden to "deter future otter visits."
