Wildfire in Kelowna, B.C., under control, but evacuation alerts to stay

A B.C. Wildfire Service tanker aircraft drops red fire retardant onto the Knox Mountain wildfire that started within Kelowna city limits on Canada Day.

The Knox Mountain wildfire just north of downtown Kelowna, B.C., is now considered under control, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

However, an evacuation alert covering properties around Knox Mountain Park will remain in place, and the park itself is closed until further notice.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement that residents are prohibited from entering the active fire zone, which covers an area of 6.5 hectares, as it is still possible a new fire could break out.

"We're still dealing with flare-ups and burning tree roots which can cause ember-filled sink holes," said Sandra Follack, deputy fire chief at the Kelowna Fire Department, on Sunday morning.

"People and their pets must stay out of the area for the safety of themselves and to avoid interfering with our fire crews and potentially creating a new incident."

The statement from the centre says people can face fines of up to $500 if they enter an active fire zone.

WATCH | Helicopter drops water on fire in Kelowna on Canada Day: Helicopter drops water on a wildfire burning 2 kilometres from downtown Kelowna, B.C. Duration 0:43 A B.C. Wildfire Service helicopter drops water onto the Knox Mountain wildfire that started within Kelowna city limits on Canada Day.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says it suspects human activity caused the fire, which was reported around 2 p.m. on Canada Day and was highly visible for those celebrating the occasion along Okanagan Lake.

An evacuation order was initially issued for 400 properties in the Poplar Point, Knox Mountain, Magic Estates and Clifton areas on Sunday, but that was called down as firefighting helicopters and planes spraying fire retardant helped bring the fire under control.

A local state of emergency is expected to remain in place for the city beyond the long weekend, according to the emergency operations centre.

The Knox Mountain wildfire just north of downtown Kelowna, B.C. is seen burning on Canada Day. The B.C. Wildfire Service says it is suspected that human activity caused the blaze, which led to evacuation orders and alerts. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

"With that response, we were able to implement a fuel-free [fire] guard and wet lines around the fire," said Aydan Coray, a fire information officer. "[It's] essentially just removing the fuel ... and putting a water delivery system surrounding fire."

The area around Knox Mountain is quite dense and a popular spot for tourists, according to officials, and the fire is burning just over two kilometres from the centre of the Okanagan city of nearly 150,000 residents.

Coray said that the wildfire service got a number of calls about the fire on Saturday afternoon, and thanked the public for their prompt reporting — especially their use of the service's mobile app.

"Lighter winds [Sunday] are helping to hold the fire perimeter," reads a statement from the emergency operations centre, which says residents under an evacuation alert should pack a wildfire go bag.

An evacuation alert means residents should prepare to evacuate their homes, possibly with little to no notice. An evacuation order — which was initially issued in this instance — means a resident should leave immediately.