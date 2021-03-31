10-day-old kittens stolen in early morning break-in in Abbotsford

Abbotsford police are investigating after five newborn kittens were stolen in a break and enter.

According to police, a man walked through an unlocked door into a home in the 32900 block of Bevan Avenue at around 3 a.m.

He took items including passports and a TV, and the kittens, who are 10 days old and need the care of their mother, Mittens.

Several items have since been recovered but the kittens remain missing.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He is tall, slim and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and dark pants.

Investigators believe the man may attempt to sell the kittens online or in public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.