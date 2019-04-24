Day-old kittens die after being stuffed inside plastic bag, thrown into dumpster

The B.C. SPCA is investigating after two newborn kittens were found inside a tied plastic bag and abandoned in a downtown Vancouver dumpster last Friday.

A passerby called the SPCA after noticing sounds coming from a dumpster inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific St.

The one-day-old kittens, which were suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and weakness, were taken to an emergency clinic for treatment but both have since died.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking case," said EileenDrever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the B.C. SPCA.

"Animals are not disposable and there is no reason to cause an animal [to] suffer and die in such an unnecessary and inhumane way."

The B.C. SPCA is urging anyone with information about the kittens to call 1-855-622-7722. (BC SPCA)

The plastic bag the kittens were found in read "Love You" on the outside of it.

Drever said it is important for people to understand that abandoning an animal is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted.

"We urge anyone who cannot take care of an animal to reach out to their local SPCA or rescue group for help — there is always support available," said Drever

