Day-old kittens die after being stuffed inside plastic bag, thrown into dumpster
British Columbia

SPCA investigating after discarded kittens were found in downtown Vancouver

CBC News ·
The kittens were given emergency care but "they were too weak and compromised to survive,” said SPCA senior officer Eileen Drever. (BC SPCA)

The B.C. SPCA is investigating after two newborn kittens were found inside a tied plastic bag and abandoned in a downtown Vancouver dumpster last Friday.

A passerby called the SPCA after noticing sounds coming from a dumpster inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific St.

The one-day-old kittens, which were suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and weakness, were taken to an emergency clinic for treatment but both have since died.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking case," said EileenDrever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the B.C. SPCA.

"Animals are not disposable and there is no reason to cause an animal [to] suffer and die in such an unnecessary and inhumane way."

The B.C. SPCA is urging anyone with information about the kittens to call 1-855-622-7722. (BC SPCA)

The plastic bag the kittens were found in read "Love You" on the outside of it.

Drever said it is important for people to understand that abandoning an animal is against the law and individuals can be prosecuted.

"We urge anyone who cannot take care of an animal to reach out to their local SPCA or rescue group for help — there is always support available," said Drever

The B.C. SPCA is urging anyone with information relating to this case to call their toll-free hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

The day-old kittens were found inside this plastic bag. (BC SPCA)
