Vancouver's historic Kitsilano Showboat amphitheatre heavily damaged after fire overnight

A historic outdoor amphitheatre in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood was heavily damaged by a fire just after midnight Saturday, according to officials.

The Kitsilano Showboat was built in the early 1950s and has hosted concerts every summer, with the upcoming season set to be its 88th.

Fire crews say they responded to the fire just after midnight Saturday, at 12:08 a.m. As of 12 p.m. Saturday, a cause for the blaze has not yet been determined.

Keith Stewart, assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, told CBC News that 26 firefighters responded to the fire early Saturday morning.

"There's a lot of water damage and there's heavy fire damage to this unit, to the Showboat," he said.

Weight of sadness. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kitsilano?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kitsilano</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/showboat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#showboat</a> burned last night. major damage. Shows every season since 1935. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/n1GDtiRXts">pic.twitter.com/n1GDtiRXts</a> —@ThomasDigby1

Showboat more recently survived COVID, king tides

The Kitsilano Showboat Society, which has hosted thousands of musicians and amateur performers since 1935, organizes events at the Showboat, an outdoor amphitheatre with Mediterranean design elements that pay homage to the neighbourhood's historic Greek community.

Barry Leinbach, president of the society, told CBC News that the performing arts community in Vancouver was "saddened" by the fire.

The damage was visible at the Kitsilano Showboat building on Saturday morning. (Janella Hamilton/CBC)

"Showboat still ran during the war years because they felt that it was important. More recently we survived during COVID," he said.

"We're going to survive through this too. It'll take a lot of work and we need the community to support us on it. But you know, we do plan on being back and better than ever."

Leinbach adds that the original façade of the building, styled after a riverboat, has stood strong through multiple renovations.

The fire at the Showboat was reported just after midnight Saturday. (Submitted by Verena Foxx)

Pete Fry, a Vancouver city councillor, says the news is "devastating" for the society's volunteers as well for Vancouverites like himself.

"This is a a non-profit society that has a $1-a-year lease kind of thing with the Vancouver Park Board," he said. "I know they struggled through COVID and they did a good job of doing some outdoor social distanced performances during [then].

"But they had a catastrophic flooding damage after that. That big king tide destroyed part of the Kits Pool, so I know they're just rebuilding from that."

An 'iconic' and 'special place'

Fry said he has memories of the Showboat from when he was a child, a teenager, and even an adult, watching performances set against the backdrop of Kitsilano Beach.

"Just recently with the passing of the the late great Red Robinson, I saw some images of him doing a dance parties in the 1950s to rock 'n' roll music [at the Showboat]," he said.

"It is really iconic and it's a really special place."

Legendary Vancouver DJ Red Robinson held rock 'n' roll performances at the Showboat in the 1950s. (Barry Leinbach/Facebook)

Leinbach said the society was in the middle of "hectic" planning for the upcoming season at the Showboat, which was scheduled for June 19.

He said 60 acts had already been booked for the season, and another 100 artists were still waiting to hear if they would be able to perform.

"We sure hope we can pull something off at this time," he said, when asked if the season would continue.

The society is set to meet Monday with the city's park board to determine if the summer schedule can continue.